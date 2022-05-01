Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $899,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.47.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.47. 2,218,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.13. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

