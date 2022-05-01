Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.38 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $265.40 million and approximately $821,681.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003635 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00312473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00077639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006151 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,894,418 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

