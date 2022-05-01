PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $983,660.48 and approximately $3,190.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,852.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00743195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00193974 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019720 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

