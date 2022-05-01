PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.66. 754,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,504. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 730,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 99,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

