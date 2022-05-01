Polychain Monsters (PMON) Market Cap Reaches $11.82 Million

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $11.82 million and $2.42 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be bought for $3.47 or 0.00009126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

