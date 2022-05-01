Polyient Games Governance Token Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $990,152.99 and $4,546.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $49.51 or 0.00128853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00029660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00101107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

