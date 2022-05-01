Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 2.8% Lower This Week

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $436,458.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00007352 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

