PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY remained flat at $$3.83 during midday trading on Friday. PostNL has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

