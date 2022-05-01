Power Index Pool Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $10,146.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $291,624.41 and $10,146.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003850 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039221 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.36 or 0.07257423 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050253 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

