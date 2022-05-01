Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

