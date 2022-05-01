Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will post $56.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $58.42 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $231.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $241.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $266.37 million, with estimates ranging from $249.80 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on PFBC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of PFBC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.12. 77,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.23. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

