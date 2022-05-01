Privatix (PRIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78,146.88

Privatix (PRIX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market capitalization of $78,146.88 and approximately $28,400.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Privatix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00100831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

