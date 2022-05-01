PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of PROG worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 799,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,111. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.20 million. PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

