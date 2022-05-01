Project Pai Market Cap Tops $4.08 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $5,676.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060425 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000188 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,801,670,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,598,579,499 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

