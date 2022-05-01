Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00004725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project TXA has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $4.65 million and $35,767.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

