Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,515 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 0.8% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Prologis worth $378,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

PLD traded down $12.72 on Friday, hitting $160.29. 9,997,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,822. The firm has a market cap of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

