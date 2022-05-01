Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,519,000 after purchasing an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $12.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. 9,997,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.75. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

