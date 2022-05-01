Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

PB opened at $65.38 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

