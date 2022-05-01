ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Short Interest Down 40.0% in April

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PKTX remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. 72,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. ProtoKinetix has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.26.
About ProtoKinetix (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProtoKinetix (PKTX)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for ProtoKinetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProtoKinetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.