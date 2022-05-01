Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PAQC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. 8,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,366. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.50 million and a P/E ratio of 8.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Acquisition by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

