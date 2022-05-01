PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.11.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $114.21 on Thursday. PTC has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $153.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

