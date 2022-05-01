Public Index Network Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $924,078.35 and approximately $786.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.88 or 0.07302405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

