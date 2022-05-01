PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1,684.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,314. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

