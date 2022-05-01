Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PUM. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €108.34 ($116.50).

ETR:PUM opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.14.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

