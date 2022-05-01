Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 131,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,687. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 225,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 674,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

