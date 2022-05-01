Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the March 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 131,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,687. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 5.79%.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
