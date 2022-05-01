QUAI DAO Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $392,866.09 and approximately $85,615.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00039531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,754.75 or 0.07283181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043709 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

