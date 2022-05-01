QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $596,669,000 after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QCOM stock traded down $8.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.69. 13,693,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,843,532. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

