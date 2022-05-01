QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Piper Sandler

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $223.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.04.

QCOM stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 112.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

