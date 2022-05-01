Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:QBAK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

