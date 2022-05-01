Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Up 100.0% in April

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:QBAK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
