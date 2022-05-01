Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $131.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,393,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,174,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.28. 260,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.86. Qualys has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

