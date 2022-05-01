QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) to post $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,677. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

