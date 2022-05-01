Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.37 or 0.07260855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

