Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.02 (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $50.49 million and approximately $576,235.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00039486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.25 or 0.07248162 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,720,178 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

