Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,101 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $26,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $431.55 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $454.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

