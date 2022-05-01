Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $29,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,706,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.56 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

