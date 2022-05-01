Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period.

IWS opened at $112.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.93 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

