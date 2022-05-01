Raymond James & Associates Has $24.96 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,093 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,974,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $174.75 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

