Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Avantor were worth $26,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,378,000 after purchasing an additional 130,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.