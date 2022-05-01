Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 877,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,261 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.18% of Air Transport Services Group worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $31.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.37 million for the quarter. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.