Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $27,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,757,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,329,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,053,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,735,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.99 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.