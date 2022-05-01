Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,953 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $27,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.65 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $115.47 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

