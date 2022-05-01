Raymond James & Associates Sells 21,154 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $29,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 311,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,668,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.26. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

