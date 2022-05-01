Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,302 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

