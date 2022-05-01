Raymond James Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $131.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.08.

NYSE PII opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71. Polaris has a twelve month low of $94.56 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Polaris by 35.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Polaris by 57.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

