Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $376.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.54 and a 12 month high of $484.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.
SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.
In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
