Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 223,382 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 779.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,382 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 2.69% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $24,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 135,624 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 62,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,841 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $85.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $83.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

