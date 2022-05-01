Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,610 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 947,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $52,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,083 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,746,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.24 and a one year high of $56.82.

