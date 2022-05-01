Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $42,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,008,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFS opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27.

