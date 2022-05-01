Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,823 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $63,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW opened at $197.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.49.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.