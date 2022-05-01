Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

HCA stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.76 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

